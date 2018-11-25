

Former senator Gary Hart sat for a rare interview with CBS that aired Sunday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

More than 30 years after he refused to address a Washington Post reporter’s question about whether he had ever committed adultery, former Democratic senator Gary Hart still isn’t answering.

“He was so far out of line, I couldn’t believe it,” Hart said in a rare interview that aired on CBS’s "Sunday Morning.” “And I refused to answer the question. And I still do, of course. It’s nobody’s business.”

The issue of whether Hart had an affair with pharmaceutical rep Donna Rice, the 1987 controversy that ended his political career, is back in the news thanks to the film “The Front Runner” in which Hugh Jackman plays the titular favorite to win his party’s 1988 presidential nomination. But as he did in the ’80s, Hart indicated he believes politicians' private lives are irrelevant.

“Look: Character, which got to be the key word, is demonstrated over a lifetime,” he told CBS’s Rita Braver, “and I’ll put my life up against anybody’s in terms of a sound character — that’s all I can say.”

The scandal that engulfed Hart, whose post-politics career has included practicing law and writing, is portrayed in the movie as a tipping point in politics and the media, when coverage of politicians' dirty laundry went mainstream. But now, Hart says, it seems things have come full circle.

“I think all the rules have changed,” said Hart, 81, who has been married to Lee Hart for 60 years. “If Donald Trump can have a fan base of 30 to 40 percent, despite everything he’s done in life, all bets are off. Anybody can be president regardless.”