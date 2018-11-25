

Kid Rock performs at a Daytona Beach, Fla., concert in February 2015. (Reinhold Matay/AP)

Kid Rock’s stunt Senate campaign isn’t a matter for federal campaign regulators, the Federal Election Commission ruled last week. The agency dismissed a complaint brought against the rocker, who last year launched a bid for a Michigan Senate seat that turned out to be (shockingly) just a ploy to sell merch and albums.

Government watchdog group Common Cause had contended that the musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, should have created a campaign committee and filed disclosure reports when he hyped his “Kid Rock for US Senate” T-shirts and website.

But in its filing explaining the decision, the FEC noted that Ritchie couldn’t have run under the name of “Kid Rock” anyway — and that he had previously said he wasn’t interested in running for office.

“We do not believe the record in this matter — the sale of concert themed merchandise by a musician who explicitly disclaimed candidacy — implicates concerns which are central to the Commission’s regulatory mission or deserving of its resources,” it wrote.

Alas, the agency indicated they aren’t going to save us from the endless parade of celebrities who constantly flirt with the idea of running for office (we’re looking at you, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

“Celebrities do not enjoy immunity from Commission enforcement,” the FEC ruling reads. “By the same token, the Commission must be cautious to avoid interference with the ‘unfettered interchange of ideas for the bringing about of political and social changes.’ The free speech rights of many artists would be hollow indeed if, to avoid government investigation, they must parse their words when touching upon political issues and campaigns.”