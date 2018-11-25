

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Sept. 8, 2017. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Hitched: “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, in a top-secret ceremony on Saturday at the National Archives, per Vanity Fair.

The on-air MSNBC couple had kept their off-screen partnership unofficial before getting engaged in May of last year (although Donald Trump tipped the public off with a signature mean tweet during the presidential campaign: “Some day, when things calm down, I’ll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika,” Trump wrote in August 2016. “Two clowns!”

The wedding of Brzezinski, 51, and 55-year-old Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was a very Washington affair: Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) officiated, and they said their “I do’s “ just steps away from the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The ceremony was followed, according to Vanity Fair, by a dinner at Georgetown’s Chez Billy Sud.

It is the second marriage for Brzezinski and the third for Scarborough.