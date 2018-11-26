

Holiday decorations in the East Room celebrate U.S. architecture and design with a custom mantelpiece of the Chicago skyline. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

We’re going to save you from squinting at your screen: The new White House holiday decorations don’t feature a series of Trump towers.

This year’s theme highlights “America’s Treasures,” and decorations include intricate cutout renderings gracing the mantelpieces of the East Room that depict some of the nation’s loveliest city skylines. And although each of the four cities shown — New York, Chicago, St. Louis and San Francisco — are home to a Trump-branded building, only the image of Chicago includes a Trump edifice. “That is because it is an iconic building in the skyline of Chicago,” said Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump.

Indeed, the Windy City’s Trump International Hotel and Tower is the fourth-tallest building in the United States.

So among tableaus that, according to the first lady’s office, celebrate “the diversity and ingenuity of American architecture,” you can spot the Chrysler Building, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Gateway Arch, but no other Trumpian structures.

You can forgive us for wondering: President Trump prides himself on his real estate portfolio. His daughter, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, praised her father’s building prowess in her 2016 GOP convention speech: “In our business, you’re not a builder unless you’ve got a building to show for it,” she said. “Or in my father’s case, city skylines.”

And he has a history of overestimating his buildings' prominence, if past artistic endeavors are any indication. Let’s recall that Donald Trump once drew a sketch for a charity auction of the Manhattan skyline that showed his Trump Tower towering over the city (spoiler: it doesn’t).