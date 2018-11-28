Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with his daughter Jessica and his grandson, Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro on Nov. 28. (Courtesy of the Office of Chuck Schumer) (Courtesy of the office of Chuck Schumer)
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just took on a major role: grandpa.

The New York democrat tweeted an announcement Wednesday that his family grew by one with the addition of Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, “a very happy Brooklyn baby.” The middle name Melvin, Schumer wrote, is in honor of Schumer’s great-grandfather, a New York City cabdriver.

Schumer’s daughter Jessica and her husband Michael Shapiro welcomed the 7-pound, 21-inch-long baby boy in NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital on Nov. 24, according to a statement from Schumer’s office.

Shapiro’s parents are also first-time grandparents.