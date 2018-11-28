

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with his daughter Jessica and his grandson, Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro on Nov. 28. (Courtesy of the Office of Chuck Schumer)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just took on a major role: grandpa.

The New York democrat tweeted an announcement Wednesday that his family grew by one with the addition of Noah Melvin Schumer-Shapiro, “a very happy Brooklyn baby.” The middle name Melvin, Schumer wrote, is in honor of Schumer’s great-grandfather, a New York City cabdriver.

Schumer’s daughter Jessica and her husband Michael Shapiro welcomed the 7-pound, 21-inch-long baby boy in NYU Langone’s Tisch Hospital on Nov. 24, according to a statement from Schumer’s office.

Shapiro’s parents are also first-time grandparents.