Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old New York democratic socialist whose social media is turning her into a political superstar, is headed for the big screen.

Ocasio-Cortez stars in “Knock Down the House,” a documentary about four women running for office and challenging the status quo in Washington. The movie will premiere next year at Sundance, according to a recent announcement by the venerable film festival.

Directed by Rachel Lears, the films follows “a young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada and a registered nurse in Missouri” who are all trying to upend the system. Ocasio-Cortez was the bartender mixing cocktails at Flats Fix, a Mexican bar and restaurant in Manhattan, before ousting a 10-term congressman and becoming the youngest woman to serve in the House. The other three women in the film lost in the primaries.

Ocasio-Cortez’s rise has been swift but not without its pitfalls, according to the congresswoman-elect. There have been magazine covers, glowing profiles, mounting criticism and now a documentary debuting at the country’s premier film festival.

Before cinching her House seat, Ocasio-Cortez reflected on her unlikely journey to her growing army of followers in a long Instagram post.

“It is a surreal experience to go from being virtually anonymous to having an enormous amount of attention overnight,” she wrote after appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in October.

“The hardest part,” she continued, “has been feeling like my full, human, 3-dimensional self gets flattened into a 2 dimensional character for mass consumption or critique. It’s weird. I stumble like everyone else. It’s hard feeling like I have a whole movement on my shoulders. But I also know that’s not true — movement means we’re ALL in this together.”