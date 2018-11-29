

Viola Davis, left, in November 2018 and Shirley Chisholm in January 1972. (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Library of Congress) (John Lamparski/Getty Images/Library of Congress)

Viola Davis made history by becoming the first black actress to be nominated for three Academy Awards and is the only African American to secure acting’s triple crown (an Emmy, Oscar and a Tony). So when it came time to pick an actress to depict Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, as well as the first woman and person of color to pursue a nomination for president in a major American political party, Davis was a natural fit.

Davis and her husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions announced Thursday a first-look deal for a biopic about the New York representative, aptly named “The Fighting Shirley Chisholm,” according to Deadline. Chisholm faced significant criticism during her 1972 run for the White House, eventually losing the Democratic nomination to George McGovern, who was then beaten by Richard Nixon in the presidential election.

Discussion has been swirling around Davis’s possible portrayal of the former congresswoman since 2010, five years after the 2005 Peabody-winning documentary “Shirley Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed” was released.

Chisholm passed away in 2005, but she has remained a trailblazer for modern politics as African American women, such as Stacey Abrams, the first black woman to win in the Georgia gubernatorial primaries, continue to make history.

[Column: A lot of women just won their elections, and hopefully someday this will stop being remarkable]

Davis will also produce the Chisholm biopic in which she will star.