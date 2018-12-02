

This week's cold open brought back familiar faces on "Saturday Night Live." (SNL)

The cold open of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” tackled well-worn territory such as its headline-mirroring humor and plethora of guest stars, — but it still had a couple of surprises up its sleeve.

Chief among them was Alec Baldwin’s return to the show, giving his famous take on President Trump. Baldwin has been a mainstay of the show since Trump entered the political realm, but early last month, the actor was arrested and charged with assault in New York City after a dispute over parking spot took a violent turn.

Baldwin has denied the parking allegation in a pair of tweets, saying, “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative … charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

Days later, ABC bumped Baldwin’s low-rated talk show to Saturday nights — often a death blow for a television show.

As all of this unfolded, SNL shifted the focus of its cold open. The past two new episodes imagined a version of “The Ingraham Angle,” with Kate McKinnon playing Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

On Saturday the show returned to the format that has served it well over the last two years, even if it’s grown tired — imagining Trump and the strange cast of characters around him talking about the investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The show, though, did reference Baldwin’s issues: At one point, as Trump, he says, “God, I haven’t been this upset since I flipped out over that parking space.”

But most of it just ran news headlines through a slightly comedic lens, as usual.

It opened, for example, with Baldwin’s Trump and Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump standing on a balcony at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

“I’m having trouble sleeping. I keep having this nightmare where I’m walking through a forest of blood,” the show’s Trump tells Melania, who replies, “No, no that was just my Christmas decorations.” It’s a reference to the rows of red trees in the White House that were unveiled last week, causing many a head scratch as people tried to figure out if they were pretty or, as The Washington Post put it, “spooky.”

Other old favorites returned in the sketch. McKinnon reprised her Rudolph W. Giuliani, this time adding a new detail: Now, the former mayor of New York City is a literal vampire.

“I was hanging upside-down under the balcony,” the show’s Giuliani says. Later in the sketch, before spreading actual bat wings, SNL’s Giuliani says, “I need to run some errands before the sun rises.”

Ben Stiller returns again as Michael Cohen, as SNL’s Trump gives him a late-night call.

“Mr. Trump! I’m not supposed to be talking to you.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/bJcJoL0xAK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 2, 2018

“I’m sad you’re going to prison, Michael. You’re like a son to me,” SNL’s Trump says.

“Then why’d you make me do so much illegal stuff?” Stiller’s Cohen replies.

“Because you’re like a son to me,” comes the answer.

Finally, Beck Bennett again plays a shirtless Vladimir Putin, and Fred Armisen returns to his old show as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two make jokes about the very real slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The show’s Putin recalls asking the crown prince if he had a hand in killing Khashoggi, to which Armisen’s crown price says, “Of course I didn’t, on opposite day.”

The show’s crown prince also says, “When I killed that guy the other day, Trump was like, ‘Please tell me you didn’t do it.’ I was like, ‘B----, do you want oil or not?’”

The joke, aside from not being funny, was uncomfortable and seen by many as disrespectful.

Making fun of Khashoggi? How low can snl go? #SATURDAYNIGHTLIVE — Michael Ssali (@Michael_Ssali) December 2, 2018

I love #SNL, but come on guys, making jokes about #Khashoggi’ s murder? Really? Really? — Ilene Jacobs (@ilenej) December 2, 2018

The cold open, though, did end on a surprising note. All of the characters returned to sing a Trump-themed version of “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” the song from the musical “Evita."

“Don’t cry for me Argentina, the truth is I’m very guilty. Some little no-nos, and a little treason, I kept my promise, oops, no I didn’t,” Baldwin’s Trump sings.

It closes with Stiller’s Cohen singing, “It’s just a witch hunt,” before everyone chimes in: “And we’re all witches.”