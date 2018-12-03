

by Jeff Koterba / Omaha World Herald / CagleCartoons.com 2018

THE PASSING of former president George H.W. Bush on Friday at age 94, after a lifetime of service, has prompted tributes from the globe over, including from visual artists.

Political cartoonists, in particular, have rendered Bush in a heavenly afterlife, reuniting with family — an approach used in the much-shared works of Marshall Ramsey at the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, Mike Luckovich at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Gary Varvel at the Indianapolis Star.

Other editorial artists have turned to imagery reflecting the “thousand points of light” phrase that the 41st president popularized, and to his signage that reflects his approach to bipartisan politics, viewed as civil and gracious by many through the lens of 2018.

Here is how some cartoonists are remembering his life and legacy:

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



by Dave Granlund / CagleCartoons.com 2018

David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):



by David Fitzsimmons / Arizona Daily Star / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Bob Englehart (Cagle Cartoons):



by Bob Englehart / CagleCartoons.com 2018

