

Kennedy Center Honoree Cher walks the red carpet at the Washington event on Dec. 2. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The red carpet before Sunday night’s Kennedy Center Honors is the first peek at the A-list talent — typically, an eclectic, genre-spanning roster that’s usually kept well under wraps for dramatic effect — enlisted to pay tribute to the evening’s honorees. So when tuxedos and evening gowns started showing up in front of the cameras, the big question was: Just how starry was this night going to get?

Author Ron Chernow, whose book inspired the musical “Hamilton” (the show and its creative team were this year’s recipients for groundbreaking work), was among the first notables we spotted. Although he was eager to talk up the smash show based on his tome, he was mum on another subject we’re interested in — namely, what he’s planning to say when he takes the stage at the White House correspondents' dinner next year, where he’s the entertainment in lieu of the traditional comedian. So? He’s “jotted down some notes,” Chernow allowed, but otherwise is keeping the act under wraps.



Famed author Ron Chernow attends the Kennedy Center Honors. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)



Musician St. Vincent (Annie Clark) said she was there to do a performance in honor of Phillip Glass. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Offering up a more immediate preview was musician St. Vincent, who revealed that she would be performing a guitar piece by the producer-rapper Tricky in honor of composer Phillip Glass. Meanwhile, “Law and Order” actress S. Epatha Merkerson strolled by, and dancer-choreographer-previous honoree Carmen de Lavallade swept past, her dramatic black ball skirt swishing.

A jukebox’s worth of country stars were milling around, presumably there to pay homage to singer-actress Reba McEntire, a recipient of one of the Kennedy Center’s medals. We spied the members of Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, and Brooks & Dunn. Pop singer Kelly Clarkson was gushing over McEntire, apparently spilling the beans that she would be performing in her honor (Kelly, it’s supposed to be a surprise!), and . . . wait, a rumor that Cyndi Lauper was in the building.

By then, the forecast was getting clearer: It was going to be a starry night, indeed.



Singer Cyndi Lauper talks to the press at the Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 2. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

We chatted up soul legend Sam Moore, who wore a black velvet tuxedo blazer, rhinestone-encrusted loafers and the comfortable air of a KenCen Honors veteran — which he is. He thinks this might be his seventh time at the gala. How is this one different? The “Soul Man” vocalist says he’s so over President Trump casting a shadow over the night. The Trumps made history last year by declining to host the traditional pre-event cocktail party or sit in the honorees' box, marking the first time in 40 years that a president or first lady wasn’t a part of the event, after several honorees said they didn’t want to attend a White House reception. This year, the Trumps again declined.

“It’s been good up until this ‘I’m not going to show because [of] Trump,'" Moore said. “Cut this out! It’s not about him — it’s about the artist being honored. Keep the politics out of it.”



Melissa Peterman, who will honor her "Reba" co-star Reba McEntire, walks the red carpet. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Politics seemed the furthest thing from actress Melissa Peterman’s mind. She was there to honor her “Reba” co-star McEntire, and she said the hardest part of prepping for the night was paring down material from 17 years of friendship with the country singer into the 90 seconds the showrunners allotted her. She jokes that she’s recycling what got left on the cutting room floor. “I could talk about her for six hours.” Peterson said. “Actually I’m working on a one-woman show. It’s called ‘Reba! What Do You Wanna Know?’”

And you might think that the “Hamilton” folks would be pretty tired of collecting accolades for the show. But with a Grammy, Pulitzer Prize, multiple Tonys and Drama Desk awards, a KenCen Honor will continue the trend of keeping Manhattan shelf-builders booked solid.

Chris Jackson, who played George Washington in the original cast, told us that this night was special — and he was dressed to prove it in a black brocade tuxedo and diamond stud earrings. “It’s not just another night. It’s not just another place,” Jackson said of the impressive venue.



A member of "Hamilton's" original Broadway cast, Christopher Jackson, right, walks the red carpet. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Eventually, the carpet was lighting up with honorees themselves, who were preparing for an evening that usually plays out like a song-and-dance version of “This Is Your Life” with cameras catching their every reaction.

Glass was self-effacing, praising fellow designees jazz musician Wayne Shorter and singer-actress Cher. “I’m delighted to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m not sure why I’m here.”

“Hamilton” composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, fresh from a media blitz around his new film, “Mary Poppins Returns,” was politely keeping the Washington press corps germ-free. He was set to be honored alongside “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, music director Alex Lacamoire and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. "You don’t want to shake my hand,” Miranda warned reporters. “I’m sick.”



From left, "Hamilton" co-creators to right, Andy Blankenbuehler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire received a Special Kennedy Center Honors for "groundbreaking work." (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)



Reba McEntire, one of the night's honorees, smiles for the press. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

McEntire arrived looking regal in a royal blue gown and signature fiery curls. She professed herself to be “thrilled,” and unlike many recipients who claim that they’d never dreamed of such an honor, admitted that she’d long aspired to join the Kennedy Center’s ranks. “I’ve been wanting this for a long time,” she said. “It’s like being part of a club. I’m not taking this for granted at all.”

Finally, Cher rolled up in the most Cher manner possible (that is, highly anticipated, with no fewer than seven leather belts cinching her waist), and declared herself to be in the “who, me?” camp, mostly because she thought she was “a little out there” for the august honor.

“I was never expecting this,” she said. And she answered the question doubtless on everyone’s lips: What would she have said to President Trump, if the night had actually brought her IRL contact with the target of so many of her critical tweets? Her answer was as succinct as one of her catchy pop lyrics: “Oh, go away.”



Wayne Shorter, a 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree, attends the event. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)