

At the top of the show Sunday, the honorees took to the stage. In the back row are “Hamilton” co-creators Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire. In the front are Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire and Philip Glass. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Swing the gavel, ladies and gentlemen: The Senate has spoken. There were enough members of the upper chamber present at the Sunday-night after-party following the Kennedy Center Honors to constitute a quorum of some kind, and the majority rules ... that “Hamilton” rules.

The portion of the evening’s onstage program honoring the Broadway hit about the Founding Fathers was the favorite segment of the lawmakers we caught up with at the late-night soiree — beating out tributes to country singer Reba McEntire, pop idol Cher, jazz musician Wayne Shorter and composer Philip Glass.

“Definitely ‘Hamilton,’ ” said Sen. Jeff Flake, when we polled him. “We’re hams,” confirmed the Arizona Republican’s wife, Cheryl, as the couple made their way to their table, one of dozens set up in the Kennedy Center’s sweeping grand foyer.

“ ‘Hamilton,’ ” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) when we caught up with her. She confesses that sometimes, the tune “The Room Where it Happens” will run through her mind when she’s, say, in a conference committee negotiating the farm bill.

Guys, maybe you should form a club or something? Meet after votes for singalongs? Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who was surveying the rose-bedecked room with his teenage daughter, Maggie, at his side, said he unsuccessfully tried to set up a special performance for lawmakers when the show was in Washington, thinking they could meet afterward and talk about it. “There was a lot of partisan strife back then, and they found a way to rise above it,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe that’s kind of relevant for ?”

Bipartisan mingling is at least a staple of the annual late-night dinner-and-dancing soiree. And it’s typically a chance for Official Washington to cozy up to the legends of the arts who are honored each year, along with the myriad A-list artists who appear onstage to honor each year’s recipients.

But this year, the imported bold-facers were few and far between. Cher, one of the honorees, apparently had a performance to prepare for and couldn’t stick around for the schmooze. Another, “Hamilton” composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, had a cold. (He had warned reporters on the red carpet earlier that he was in a strictly no-hand-shaking quarantine.) And Cyndi Lauper, whose rendition of Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time” had the audience on its feet (we saw you, Norah O’Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth), was nowhere to be selfied with.

And so the town’s usual suspects carried on merrily among themselves. At one table, CNN’s Jake Tapper and French Ambassador Gerard Araud were in deep conversation. Nearby, Hilary Geary Ross, the wife of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, was air-kissing Amy Baier, the wife of Fox News’s Bret Baier. Incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was shaking hands with a fellow Maryland Democrat, Sen. Ben Cardin.

After chatting with Coons, we informed him we were off to try to spy some celebs. “I’m doing the same thing,” he informed us. Perhaps he was more successful?

The Trumps, for the second year in a row, broke with decades of tradition and snubbed the evening. Still, members of the administration turned up and stayed late, including Ross and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

One Hollywood-meets-Beltway power mingle? Actress Amanda Seyfried, who had spoken onstage warmly of her “Mama Mia” co-star Cher, spied Nancy Pelosi and excitedly sidled up to the soon-to-be Madam Speaker for a chat.

And the party’s low-key vibe extended to the mostly empty dance floor. As the clock struck midnight and the well-dressed arts patrons beelined for their checked coats and their Ubers, the band cranking out jazzy tunes went nearly unheeded.

“No one’s dancing” lamented one woman to a friend as she surveyed the scene.

Her companion might have spoken for all of Washington, whose collective schedule is set these days by those notorious early-morning tweets and late-night leaks from the White House: “Ugh, I think we’re all just too tired.”