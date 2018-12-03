

Salim Akil attends the "Black Lightning" Q&A during San Diego Comic-Con on July 22, 2017. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Salim Akil, the executive producer and director of the CW series “Black Lightning,” has flatly denied allegations of domestic abuse and copyright infringement that were recently brought against him by actress Amber Dixon Brenner.

In late November, Brenner filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that she had a romantic relationship with Akil and that the producer sexually, verbally and physically abused her. In the complaint, she claimed that the relationship, which lasted nine years, ended last year. Akil has been married to writer and fellow “Black Lightning” producer Mara Brock Akil since 1999.

Brenner said that Akil would slap or otherwise assault her to force her into sex acts. It also stated that he forced her to lick the wall of a parking garage as he photographed her, Variety reported.

She also said that she pitched Akil a screenplay titled “Luv & Perversity in the East Village,” which was based on their alleged “physically and sexually abusive relationship.” She said that he took that screenplay and mined it for parts, turning it into his show that airs on OWN titled “Love Is ____.'

“[Brenner] believed that she loved Akil,” the lawsuit stated. “She also looked up to him as a prominent motion picture television director in some of the same entertainment circles where [she] socialized. Akil likewise would at times dangle potential acting roles and professional collaborations before [her].”

Akil denied these allegations in a statement to Deadline from attorney Stephen D. Barnes of law firm Barnes, Morris, Klein, & Yorn.

“These allegations are deeply upsetting — but they are also totally untrue,” the statement said. “We will defend Salim to the fullest against the false and offensive claims that a woman with whom he had a past relationship has included in multiple unsubstantiated lawsuits. Salim looks forward to clearing his name and to being able to focus on his work and his family‘‘‘‘

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Television, one of the parent companies to the CW, opened an investigation into the claims and is planning “an inquiry with cast and crew” of “Black Lightning,” Variety reported.