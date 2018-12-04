

Brie Larson plays the title character in "Captain Marvel." (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios has debuted the latest trailer for “Captain Marvel,” starring Academy Award winner Brie Larson.

The film, which takes place in the ’90s and features a younger two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), is the origin story of not only Marvel Studios' first heroine to be the lead in her own movie, but also the likely difference-maker in the second part of “Avengers: Infinity War," which will be in theaters in May.

The new trailer doesn’t differ too much from the first trailer, which debuted in September, but we can now confirm that the nice elderly woman Captain Marvel punches in the jaw is indeed a shape-shifting Skrull, the classic green-skinned otherworldly villains of Marvel Comics lore who are the likely main antagonists of this film. We also get a look at Captain Marvel in action, both as a soldier of the Kree in space and fighting on her own on Earth.

“Captain Marvel” arrives in theaters March 8.



