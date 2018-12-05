

by Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018 (by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2018 )

George Herbert Walker Bush’s state funeral began Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, with family and dignitaries among the mourners paying their respects to the final president of the Greatest Generation.

Five American presidents were in attendance, including son George W. Bush, who will be among those who eulogize the 41st president.

In print and online, artists have already delivered their visual eulogies, somberly praising the dignity, service and civil discourse of the man. Here are a few of those cartoons:

Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):



by Rick McKee/Augusta Chronicle/CagleCartoons.com 2018 (by Rick McKee / Augusta Chronicle / CagleCartoons.com 2018 )

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):



by Bruce Plante/Tulsa World/CagleCartoons.com 2018 (by Bruce Plante / Tulsa World / CagleCartoons.com 2018 )

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2018 (by Nate Beeler / Columbus Dispatch / CagleCartoons.com 2018 )

