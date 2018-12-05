George Herbert Walker Bush’s state funeral began Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, with family and dignitaries among the mourners paying their respects to the final president of the Greatest Generation.
Five American presidents were in attendance, including son George W. Bush, who will be among those who eulogize the 41st president.
In print and online, artists have already delivered their visual eulogies, somberly praising the dignity, service and civil discourse of the man. Here are a few of those cartoons:
Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):
Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):
Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):
