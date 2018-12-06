Marvel Studios has earned its first Golden Globe nomination in the best dramatic movie category for its billion-dollar-grossing hit “Black Panther.”

“Black Panther” was nominated for three Globes overall, including best original score by Ludwig Goransson and best song for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars.”

This is a landmark achievement for superhero cinema. With the exception of Heath Ledger’s posthumous Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as the Joker in “The Dark Knight,” the genre hasn’t picked up much hardware at Hollywood’s major awards shows. While several Marvel films have been nominated for visual effects Oscars, none have won. And while “Deadpool” was the first Marvel movie franchise to be nominated for a Golden Globe two years ago, it was for best picture in the musical or comedy category. (It was also a nomination that didn’t count for Marvel Studios because Twentieth Century Fox received the credit for licensing Deadpool from Marvel Entertainment. But Ryan Reynolds would probably tell you there was plenty of drama with Fox trying to get that one made — the trailer for the new holiday Deadpool movie “Once Upon a Deadpool” co-starring Fred Savage can help explain.)

A best picture nomination at the Golden Globes could mean that “Black Panther” might get the same consideration at the Academy Awards, but a nod at the Globes isn’t always a guarantee of mutual Oscar admiration.

Notably absent from Marvel Studios' fresh accolades was “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, who did not receive a nomination for best director. Coogler also co-wrote “Black Panther” with Joe Robert Cole and was credited with creating a tone for the film that addressed the relationship between Africa and its diaspora, a cultural and sociological deep-dive that perhaps many weren’t expecting with a movie connected to an interlocking superhero movie franchise.

Coogler and “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will return to the franchise for a sequel, with production likely to begin sometime toward the end of next year.

