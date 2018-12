As The Washington Post celebrates its 141st anniversary Thursday, there’s another birthday this week: that of the first woman ever hired as a staff reporter at The Post.

Does her unsung name or pioneering life come to mind? If not, this sketchbook story is especially for you.



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018 )



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)



(Cavna/TWP 2018) (by Cavna / TWP 2018)