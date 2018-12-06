

Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" landed a Golden Globe nomination Thursday. Disney films have won the Golden Globe's animated feature award 10 out of the last 12 years. (Disney/Pixar/AP)

CAN ANYONE stop Disney’s franchise sequels?

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday by the HFPA and, as expected, the heavy favorites of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and Disney/Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” received nods in the animated feature category.

That expected recognition holds true to form. Disney and Disney/Pixar have won this category 10 out of its 12 years in existence.

So who among the upstarts might even challenge the Big 2?

Wes Anderson, a previous nominee for “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” is nominated again for his second stop-motion project, “Isle of Dogs.” It’s worth noting, though, that a non-CGI movie has never won this award.

Elsewhere, the lone overseas nominee is “Mirai,” directed by Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda and distributed by GKIDS. A trend that works against its chances, however, is the fact that a non-American film has never won this award.

That leaves one strong wild-card contender in this race: Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

In a major year for superheroes of color being recognized by the Globes — including three nominations for Marvel’s “Black Panther” — the story of Miles Morales has much going for it.

['Black Panther' earns Marvel Studios its first Golden Globe nomination]

Amid positive early reviews, “Spider-Verse” boasts a sleek visual style that is turning heads. It also includes a Golden Globes pedigree: Pioneering co-director Peter Ramsey was previously nominated in 2012 for “Rise of the Guardians.”

But can a non-Disney movie find enough critical favor with the Hollywood Foreign Press to unseat a Mouse House release?

The likely scenario: Either “Incredibles 2’s” Brad Bird (a previous Globe winner for “Ratatouille”) or “Ralph’s” Rich Moore (a previous Globe winner for “Zootopia”) will join Pixar’s Pete Docter and Lee Unkrich as the only directors to win this category twice.

The winner will be announced Jan. 6 during the awards ceremony broadcast on NBC.

Read more:

The 7 biggest takeaways from the Golden Globe nominations, from a Viola Davis snub to a ‘Vice’ sweep

Once again, all of the Golden Globes best director nominees are men

Yes, ‘A Star Is Born’ is competing as a drama and not a musical at the Golden Globes. Here’s why.

Golden Globes nominations 2019: Complete list of nominees