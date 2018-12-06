“Vice,” the film about Vice President Dick Cheney that the general public won’t be able to see until Christmas Day, earned six Golden Globe nominations, the most of any movie this year, while FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” did best among TV series with four nods.

The 2019 Golden Globe announcements Thursday morning continued the streaming wars, but FX’s 10 nods for shows such as “Atlanta,” “Pose” and the final season of “The Americans” meant a cable network earned the most nominations. HBO and Amazon each received nine nominations, followed by Netflix’s eight. And in an era of prestige television, network TV received just four (three for NBC and one for CBS).

“The Favourite,” “Green Book” and “A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s commercial and critical hit, received five nominations each, including for top acting and movie prizes.

And voters didn’t ignore massive box office sensations. “Black Panther” received three nominations (best original song, score and dramatic movie), and “Crazy Rich Asians” was nominated for best musical or comedy movie and for best actress (Constance Wu).

“Mary Poppins Returns,” which also hasn’t yet been released in theaters nationwide, received four nominations, including consideration for lead actors Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

And only men are nominated for best directing in a motion picture, nearly a year after Natalie Portman made headlines for introducing that category of “all-male nominees” during the ceremony.

The nominations still leave several questions: Will “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which cleaned up at the 2018 Emmys and Golden Globes, make a repeat sweep in the three categories it’s nominated in? Will box office disappointments like “Green Book” become voter favorites? Can any song beat the memeable “Shallow”? Does any other supporting actress stand a chance against Patricia Clarkson in “Sharp Objects”?

Andy Samberg (NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Sandra Oh (who is nominated for best dramatic actress in the television category for BBC America’s “Killing Eve”) will host the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6, on NBC.

NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTURE

“Vice” — 6

“The Favourite” — 5

“Green Book” — 5

“A Star Is Born” — 5

“BlacKkKlansman” — 4

“Mary Poppins Returns” — 4

“Black Panther” — 3

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — 3

“Roma” — 3

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK

FX — 10

HBO — 9

Prime Video — 9

Netflix — 8

Showtime — 6

NBC — 3

The list of nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes:

Best motion picture, drama

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“A Star Is Born”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Smash hit “A Star Is Born” has been poised to earn best picture nominations from the moment it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and “Black Panther,” which broke box-office records and made over a billion dollars, changed how the industry viewed superhero movies. Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) won this award in 2017 for his last film, “Moonlight,” and “BlacKkKlansman” has been framed as Spike Lee’s comeback. The only surprising nominee is arguably “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which soared at the box office but received mixed reviews from critics. Many assumed early on that it would compete in the comedy or musical category.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” is considered one of Melissa McCarthy’s first dramatic projects, while “A Star Is Born” was Lady Gaga’s feature film debut as a lead actress. On the other hand, we have veteran dramatic film actresses Glenn Close and Nicole Kidman. Rosamund Pike falls somewhere in the middle, with “A Private War” finally giving her another chance to showcase the acting chops “Gone Girl” proved she had. It’s a tight race.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is likely the less exciting category for Bradley Cooper, who also earned a directing nomination for his debut film. Dafoe’s performance as the much-younger Vincent Van Gogh is said to be one of his best ever, and Rami Malek’s portrayal of Freddie Mercury is the only element of “Bohemian Rhapsody” that almost everyone agreed worked well. This is the first-ever Golden Globe nomination for both John David Washington and Lucas Hedges. Again, another tight race.

[How ‘Green Book’ became this year’s polarizing awards contender]

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Vice” haven’t hit theaters yet, but both feature promising casts — Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the former; Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell in the latter — and stories that will likely evoke very different kinds of nostalgia. “The Favourite” has been described as Yorgos Lanthimos’s most approachable film, while “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Green Book” were both crowd pleasers.

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan and Ollie”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: General audiences have yet to see or hear much about John C. Reilly in “Stan and Ollie,” which hits theaters after Christmas. The other nominees aren’t major surprises: Even critics who disliked “Green Book” praised Viggo Mortensen; the trailer for “Vice,” set for a Christmas-day release, earned major buzz for Christian Bale’s transformation into Dick Cheney; and Lin-Manuel Miranda rapping is among the most memorable aspects of the “Mary Poppins” sequel. Award shows also love swan songs, and Robert Redford, 82, announced that he would retire from acting after “The Old Man and the Gun.”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: At just 15 years old, Elsie Fisher is likely one of the youngest actresses to be nominated in this category. “The Favourite” wisely submitted Olivia Colman as a lead actress, all but securing a nomination for the three main members of its cast. This is a tight race, especially given that Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron’s performances brought their respective films to life. Constance Wu doesn’t seem to stand much of a chance.

Best director, motion picture

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Natalie Portman made headlines in January when she presented this award by introducing “the all-male nominees.” Not much has changed since then. All five of these men were floated as potential contenders before the official announcement, but two are especially notable: Bradley Cooper and Peter Farrelly. “A Star Is Born” is the directorial debut of Cooper, who has previously earned two acting nominations, and “Green Book” is the first Golden Globe nod for Farrelly, known for “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Amy Adams, “Vice"

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Strong performances bolster “The Favourite,” so it makes sense that multiple members of the boisterous main trio — which consists of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz — made the cut. The New York Film Critics Circle recently honored Regina King for her performance as an anguished mother in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and Amy Adams, while in a movie that has yet to be released, has two Golden Globe wins and six nominations under her belt. Claire Foy is a reliable performer but somewhat of a surprise nominee, as many critics agree that “First Man” gave her little to do.

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Pundits predicted a majority of these nominees months ago, especially in the cases of Mahershala Ali, who was nominated for “Moonlight” in 2017; Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his lead role “Call Me By Your Name” in 2018; and Sam Rockwell, who won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. Some critics argued that Adam Driver outshone lead John David Washington in “BlacKkKlansman,” while Richard E. Grant stole many of his scenes as Melissa McCarthy’s comical sidekick in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

“Roma”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: More unusual films often wind up in the best screenplay category, but Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” didn’t make the cut. “The Favourite” makes sense, given its quippy dialogue, as do the touching “Roma,” buzzy “Vice” and James Baldwin adaptation “If Beale Street Could Talk.” “Green Book” is perhaps the most interesting choice of the bunch, as it was co-written by Nick Vallelonga, the real-life son of Viggo Mortensen’s character, Tony.

Best animated feature film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The only other animated film that had a real shot was “Early Man,” a stop-motion flick from Nick Park (“Wallace and Gromit,” “Shaun the Sheep”). Disney and Pixar dominate this category every year at the Golden Globes — which tend to nominate one or two international, non-CGI projects to fill out a diverse field — and “Incredibles 2” is poised to continue that trend. The only film that could really pull off an upset is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which features a Marvel superhero of color named Miles Morales.

Best foreign language film

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The most notable snubs here are Poland’s “Cold War” and South Korea’s “Burning,” both of which many film critics named on their year-end lists. Reviews for “Capernaum,” “Never Look Away” and especially “Shoplifters” are positive, and “Roma,” inspired by director Alfonso Cuarón’s upbringing, seems likely to land an Oscar nomination for best picture. “Girl” is a relatively controversial pick — while it earned a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, it features underage frontal nudity and has received backlash from some trans critics.

Best original song

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin’”

“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”

“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”

“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” is the clear front-runner, having been stuck in everyone’s head since the trailer for “A Star Is Born” first hit YouTube. Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” had a similar effect — but to a lesser extent — much earlier in the year. The other nominees were slightly less predictable but also bolstered by star power: Dolly Parton sings “Girl in the Movies”; “Requiem for a Private War” is Annie Lennox’s first new solo song in eight years; and “Revelation” succeeded in reaching a younger audience by pairing Jigur Rós frontman Jónsi with pop star Troye Sivan, who also has a supporting role in “Boy Erased.”

Best original score, motion picture

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman “Mary Poppins Returns”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Like most non-acting categories, there’s often gender disparity among nominated composers. The lack of Nicholas Brittel, who was nominated in 2017 for scoring “Moonlight” and seemed likely to earn a nod for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” is notable.

Best TV series, drama

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Homecoming” (Amazon)

“The Americans” (FX)

“Pose” (FX)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Will “The Americans” finally get its due after (finally) being nominated for its stunning final season? The FX drama could get overshadowed by BBC America’s beloved “Killing Eve,” starring recently announced Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh. The less exciting (but still very possible) outcome is that “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which returned earlier this year with an emotionally taxing second season, could triumph again.

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Keri Russell, “The Americans “(FX)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The Golden Globes love movie stars, so it’s no shock to see Julia Roberts land a nod for “Homecoming” — and plenty of critics seemed to love the series, as well. Elisabeth Moss, last year’s winner, might be the one to beat again, although she’ll have some tough competition from Sandra Oh, who is co-hosting the show, and Keri Russell, thanks to a knockout final season of “The Americans.” Caitriona Balfe’s inclusion may seem like a surprise (she didn’t show up on many predictions lists), but this is her fourth consecutive nomination.

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” (FX)

Stephan James, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” (Netflix)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Last year’s winner, Sterling K. Brown, wasn’t even nominated this year. “This Is Us” may have lost a bit of its breakout hit luster, but Brown still gets accolades for his emotional performances every week. In any case, the field is wide open, as the only repeat nominee is Jason Bateman for “Ozark.”

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is a solid lineup for a prestigious category. “Barry” is an obvious choice here — critics loved it — but Bill Hader’s HBO dramedy faces strong competition from last year’s winner, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which returned in fine form for its second season this week. The HFPA could also go with “Kidding,” starring two-time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey, who landed his first nomination in a TV category.

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Alison Brie, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place” (NBC)

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown” (CBS)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Look at that — a category with more broadcast TV nominations than streaming services! NBC, network of the Globes, must be especially thrilled. Of course, Brosnahan is the front-runner with her delightful starring role as a housewife turned comedian, but the Globes like to throw curveballs. Given the fact that Candice Bergen landed a spot over some other tough competition (Issa Rae in “Insecure,” Maya Rudolph in “Forever”), she might just take the prize.

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Jim Carrey, “Kidding” (Showtime)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America” (Showtime)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Fun fact: This is a completely different lineup from last year, with no repeat names. And with the exception of Donald Glover (who won two years ago for “Atlanta”), none of these actors have ever been in this category before. While you could have probably guessed that movie stars like Jim Carrey and Michael Douglas would show up here, it is a bit of a mystery that Ted Danson of “The Good Place” was left off the list. (And just for the record, we predict that Sacha Baron Cohen will walk away with this, although Bill Hader will be a close second.)

Best TV movie or limited series

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“The Alienist” (TNT)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Leave it to the HFPA to remind us of shows we completely overlooked this year — like Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal,” which originally aired as a BBC miniseries. Beyond that, the category shows love to several critically acclaimed series and TNT’s “The Alienist,” which seems to be an awards show favorite this year. HBO’s “Sharp Objects” feels like the one to beat, but don’t discount “Escape at Dannemora” or Ryan Murphy’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” Basically, it’s anyone’s game.

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

Laura Dern, “The Tale” (HBO)

Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Connie Britton, “Dirty John” (Bravo)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: The only name we’re surprised to see here is Connie Britton, who is nominated for Bravo’s disappointing limited series “Dirty John,” which is based on the popular Los Angeles Times series turned podcast. The prize could really go to any of the women in this category, but we won’t be surprised if Amy Adams takes it for HBO’s closely watched “Sharp Objects.”

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist” (TNT)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is pretty much what we expected from this category. Criss’s performance in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” won him critical acclaim — and an Emmy — but we’re keeping our eyes on two voter favorites: Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO)

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: There were at least two shoo-ins on this list: Yvonne Strahovski had a standout season on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Patricia Clarkson’s brutal performance in the grisly “Sharp Objects” made plenty of headlines. While Penélope Cruz and Thandie Newton were also loved by critics and voters alike, Alex Borstein is the lone comedy nominee. Although it seems like a long shot that she could triumph over Clarkson, Borstein did win the Emmy this year for her “Maisel” role.

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: It feels safe to say that few people (if anyone) expected this list to include Kieran Culkin of “Succession,” the HBO drama about a very wealthy and very dysfunctional family that owns a media empire. The rest were a bit more predictable, including this year’s Emmy winner in this category, Henry Winkler.

