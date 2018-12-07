IT’S MOURNING all over the world.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” — the follow-up to this year’s devastating “Avengers: Infinity War” — landed Friday morning, and the reality of the summer’s cliffhanger has become painfully real.

“Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says in the new trailer. “He wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures.”

Black Widow and Captain America (Chris Evans) have survived the genocidal “snap” of Thanos, and now they’re left assessing what’s left to save.

“We lost friends. We lost family. We lost part of ourselves,” Cap says in taking psychic and physical stock — with those words also acting as an avatar for the audience.

The Russo Brothers, as returning directors, have brought us to the emotional brink. “Part of the journey is the end,” we hear Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) say — words that resonate especially powerfully from the character who started this all a decade ago at Marvel.

"Avengers: Infinity War” is the only $2 billion film of 2018.

“Avengers: Endgame” looks to be an emotional and commercial wrecking ball when it arrives in April.