

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Once again, Kendrick Lamar is at the top of the Grammy Awards nominations list — the rap superstar received eight nods, the most of any artist, the Recording Academy announced Friday. Lamar produced and curated the heavily nominated soundtrack for “Black Panther,” one of the biggest box office sensations of the year.

He was followed by Drake, with seven noms, whose smash “God’s Plan” landed in the song and record of the year categories. Folk/roots singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and producer/Drake collaborator Boi-1Da also each walked away with six nominations.

Album of the year, the show’s top prize, includes a handful of familiar Grammy faces such as Janelle Monáe (“Dirty Computer”) and Kacey Musgraves (“Golden Hour"); plus newer musicians including Cardi B (“Invasion of Privacy”), Post Malone (“Beerbongs & Bentleys”) and H.E.R.'s self-titled album. However, only H.E.R. wound up in the best new artist category, along with Dua Lipa, Jorja Fox, Greta Van Fleet and more. Cardi B and Post Malone were deemed ineligible, as the Grammys decided they’re too successful to vie for the prize.

The Grammy voters also proved to be big movie fans — in addition to the dominance of the “Black Panther” soundtrack (driven by Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars,” up for four awards), “A Star Is Born” was a popular choice. “Shallow,” performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the only Grammy-eligible song from the soundtrack, landed three nominations, including record and song of the year.

In an effort to combat the Grammys' much-discussed diversity problem, the academy expanded the major categories to include eight nominations each instead of five. After last year’s lack of female winners, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said that women needed to “step up” if they wanted to get more trophies; it resulted in extreme backlash, and Portnow later expressed regret about the comment.

The Grammys will air Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS. To view a complete list of the nominees, click here.

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By,” Various Artists

IMMEDIATE REACTION: This category played out the way many prognosticators expected: Drake, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves were all locks, and Post Malone seemed inevitable given his huge year. Even “Black Panther” had a decent shot given the star power on the soundtrack and success of the movie. But few predicted that H.E.R., the young R&B breakout who initially kept her real identity a secret, and Brandi Carlile, the critically beloved folk singer, would make the cut. Notable snubs? Two of the year’s most buzzed-about records, Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” and Taylor Swift’s “Reputation,” were seen as likely inclusions. (Both were instead included in the pop album category.) And while some thought Kanye West’s “Ye” might make an appearance, it’s nowhere to be seen.

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Again, nothing too shocking, and it could be the battle of the movies with “All the Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” vying for the golden gramophone. “This is America” went viral nearly as soon as it was released, and it was hard to escape hearing “Rockstar,” “God’s Plan” or “The Middle” if you were near speakers and/or a radio this year. Who didn’t show up on the list: Ed Sheeran (also snubbed last year in the major categories) for his “Perfect” duet with Beyoncé.

Song of the year

“All the Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

IMMEDIATE REACTION: As usual, there’s a lot of overlap in the song and record of the year categories, although this list includes newcomers Ella Mai and Shawn Mendes (who got the special honor of announcing the nominations on “CBS This Morning” and hearing on live TV that he was up for a trophy). The lack of previous Grammy favorite Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” is also surprising here — this is a songwriter’s award, and “Delicate” is widely considered the best-written song on “Reputation.” Maroon 5, beloved by the Grammys in years past, also had a chance to break through in a major category with their Cardi B collaboration, “Girls Like You,” but fell short: “Girls” made the list for best pop/duo vocal performance instead.

Best new artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Country music typically gets one spot in this category, but thanks to the expanded list, there’s two: Luke Combs, whose first four songs all went No. 1 on the radio charts, and Margo Price, whose first two albums made her a critical favorite. And even though Bebe Rexha’s a pop star, a big part of this nod might be her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on their inescapable “Meant to Be.” Elsewhere, Beyoncé must be psyched about her protoges, Chloe x Halle, landing a nomination. And given that H.E.R. has a tough road ahead in the album of the year category, Grammy voters might just make it up to her here.

Best pop vocal album:

"Camila,” Camila Cabello

"Meaning of Life,” Kelly Clarkson

"Sweetener,” Ariana Grande

"Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes

"Beautiful Trauma,” P!nk

"Reputation,” Taylor Swift

Best pop solo performance:

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman,” Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin'?)," Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best pop duo/group performance

"Fall in Line,” Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something,” Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best rap album

"Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

"Swimming,” Mac Miller

"Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona,” Pusha T

"Astroworld,” Travis Scott

Best rap song

"God's Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"King's Dead,” Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

"Lucky You,” R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode,” Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

"Win,” K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best rap/sung performance

"Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This is America,” Childish Gambino

"All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best rap performance

"Be Careful,” Cardi B

"Nice for What,” Drake

"King's Dead,” Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

"Bubblin,” Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Best rock album

"Rainier Fog,” Alice in Chains

"Mania,” Fall Out Boy

"Prequelle,” Ghost

"From the Fires,” Greta Van Fleet

"Pacific Daydream,” Weezer

Best rock song

"Black Smoke Rising,” Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit,” Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA,” Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction,” Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats,” Tom Dalgety & a Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best rock performance

"Four Out of Five,” Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good,” Chris Cornell

"Made an America,” The Fever 333

"Highway Tune,” Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable,” Halestorm

Best R&B album

"Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

"Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

"Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

"H.E.R.," H.E.R.

"Gumbo Unplugged (Live)," PJ Morton

Best R&B song

"Boo'd Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill,” Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer,” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Focus,” Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live,” Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best R&B performance

"Long as I Live,” Toni Braxton

"Summer,” The Carters

"y o y,” Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part,” H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began,” PJ Morton

Best alternative music album

"Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino,” Artic Monkeys

"Colors,” Beck

"Utopia,” Björk

"American Utopia,” David Byrne

"Masseducation,” St. Vincent

Best country song

"Break Up in the End,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate,” Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

"I Lived It,” Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You,” Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best country solo performance

"Wouldn't It Be Great?," Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

"Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

Best country duo/group performance

"Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

"Tequila,” Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

"Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best country album

"Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

"Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

"Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

"Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

"From a Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Best music video

"Apes***," The Carters

"This is America,” Childish Gambino

"I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas

“Pynk,” Janelle Monáe

“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack