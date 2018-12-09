

Robert De Niro returned to "Saturday Night Live" for the cold open. (SNL)

“Saturday Night Live” continued its satirical onslaught against the Trump administration with its cold open on this week’s show, which imagined a horrific bedtime tale for Trump’s sons.

The bumbling duo of Eric and Donald Jr., played by Alex Moffat and Mikey Day, has been a favorite of the show for some time now.

Unlike recent opens which took on hyper-specific news events, this one focused mostly on the broader issue of the ongoing investigation by Robert S. Mueller III.

It opens in Trump Tower, with Moffat’s Eric in a child’s bed, covered in a planes-trains-and-automobiles sheet and clutching a plush shark. On the nightstands next to him are a stuffed tiger and children’s novelty lamps. In a clever piece of set design, hanging above him is a portrait of Alec Baldwin’s version of Trump, pursed lips and all.

The premise is that Mueller is closing in.

“Eric?” asks Day’s Trump Jr. as he strolls into the room. “What are you doing awake? It’s past your bedtime.”

“Don, I’m scared. I think there’s a boogeyman in the closet,” the normally clueless Eric responds, for once showing a bit of awareness. But the show’s Trump Jr. ignores him.

“Eric, there’s no boogeyman in your closet. Have you been watching the news again?” the show’s Trump Jr. tells Eric, as the younger son clings to that stuffed shark for dear life.

It eventually comes out that Eric is worried because he heard on the news that Trump Jr. might be indicted. His older brother laughs at the notion, generally just being impressed that Eric knows what the world ‘indicted’ means. Naturally, he isn’t actually familiar with the word.

“Indict. There’s no sugar indict Coke,” Eric says, mistaking the world “indict” for “in diet.”

Trump Jr. then tries distracting his brother by reading “The Night Before Christmas,” which proves confusing for the young man. Throughout, Eric won’t let go of the idea that there’s a monster in his closet.

To prove him wrong, the show’s Trump Jr. opens the door. He doesn’t look in, merely telling Eric that nobody is in the closet.

Of course, Robert De Niro’s Mueller is standing there, out of Trump Jr.'s eyesight, staring at Eric and making the same threatening “I’m watching you” gesture that the actor does in “Meet the Parents.”

Finally, SNL’s Trump Jr. leaves, and the show’s Muller confronts Eric, toying with him. Eventually he says, “America is going to be just fine. This is a country full of good people."

“Yeah, good people, like my dad,” SNL’s Eric responds.

“Let’s put a pin in that,” responded the show’s Mueller.

The blows don’t stop there. Later in the sketch, the show’s Eric says, “Mr. Mueller, people say you’re the worst thing to ever happen to my dad.”

“Nooooooo Eric,” SNL’s Mueller responds. “Getting elected president was the worst thing that ever happened to your dad.”

While the sketch was funny enough, it did heavily rely on two features that have been criticized in the Trump era: A reliance on both guest stars and tired bits.

For a couple weeks this season, the show didn’t have any celebrity guest stars. It was forced to draw from its own cast, which led to takes on the Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle” for two consecutive weeks, with Kate McKinnon playing Laura Ingraham. This allowed the show to essentially sort through various news headlines through the lens of Ingraham and other Fox News regulars.

Last week, however, marked a return to guest stars when Baldwin, Ben Stiller and Fred Armisen all appeared in the cold open — which, natch, was a skewering of Trump and his relationship with Vladimir Putin, among others. This week continued that trend.

Last year, the show came under a lot of fire for its reliance on guest stars, making their return somewhat notable.

Meanwhile, the sketch relied (again) on Moffat and Day’s (hilarious) sendup of the Trump brothers. They started out as Weekend Update guests, so the move to cold open signals a certain trust in the impressions, though there exists a cynical take that the show is simply out of ideas and needs to recycle its jokes.

The only thing that we can be sure of is that next week’s cold open will likely feature someone connected to Trump. Who that is probably depends on how big of a guest the show can call in.