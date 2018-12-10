

Jason Momoa returns as "Aquaman." (Warner Bros./DC Comics 2018) ((Warner Bros. / DC Comics 2018) )

THE DISNEY hit “Ralph Breaks the Internet” may have won the weekend in North America, but it was far from the biggest movie in the world.

That honor goes to WB/DC’s “Aquaman,” which won’t even open in the United States for nearly two weeks yet.

“Aquaman,” which returns Jason Momoa to the title role for his first solo film in DC’s cinematic universe, grossed a whopping $93.6 million even though it opened in only one market: China.

“Aquaman,” directed by James Wan, not only enjoyed the biggest Chinese opening for a Warner Bros. film but also secured 85 percent of the market share, according to Box Office Mojo.

Momoa’s previous turn in the marine suit, 2017’s “Justice League,” grossed $50.6 million in its Chinese debut. “Aquaman,” on the other hand, now sits right alongside Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” for the top 20 biggest openings in China, not adjusting for inflation.

It certainly didn’t hurt that Wan’s work has soared in China before; in 2015, his “Furious 7” opened to $182.4 million — the fourth biggest debut there.

“Aquaman” will spread to more than 40 overseas markets this weekend before opening domestically Dec. 21.

Domestically, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” ($16.1 million) nudged Illumination’s “The Grinch” ($15.2 million) over the weekend.

That animation domination at the domestic box office should continue this coming weekend with the debut of Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”