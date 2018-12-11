

Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper reportedly did not renew the lease on his Arlington digs. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Anyone scanning tea leaves to determine whether Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will stay in Washington or flee for greener pastures/paychecks should check this out: The free agent did not re-up the lease on his Arlington penthouse, according to real estate site the Real House Life of Arlington.

Harper’s 2,000-square-foot, two-story “NY loft-inspired” unit in the Rosslyn neighborhood’s luxe Wooster Mercer building was leased by another tenant in November, reports the site, which is run by an Arlington real estate agent. A Nats rep had “no comment” to our query about the report.

Harper might not need to house-hunt in the DMV for replacement digs, since his status with the Nats is like his former swanky penthouse condo: very much up in the air.