It’s been less than a month since Michelle Obama released her record-breaking memoir “Becoming.” Since then, the former first lady has sold nearly 3 million copies and embarked on a rock-star-level book tour, filling stadiums around the country. But just as we thought “Becoming” mania had reached its fever pitch, Obama and her team announced the surprise 2019 leg of her tour.

Now having the official best-selling book of 2018, Obama, with her celebrity guests, will be coming to a city near you with 21 new events across the United States, Canada and Europe. Tickets, which originally ranged from $29.50 to thousands of dollars for front-row seats and special access, go on sale Dec. 14 for European dates and Dec. 15 for the domestic stops. An undisclosed portion of ticket sales will go to local charities.

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” Obama said in a statement released by Crown Publishing and Live Nation. “I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

So far, Obama has visited London and 10 major American cities from coast to coast. Beginning in February, the former first lady will crisscross the country yet again, touching down in places such as Tacoma, Wash., and Austin.

The “Becoming” team has yet to announce the celebrity moderators who will be sharing the stage with Obama next year. Famous faces on the tour so far have included Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and a surprise guest appearance by her own husband.

The 2019 dates of her tour are below.

Feb. 8: Tacoma

Feb. 9: Portland, Ore.

Feb. 12: Phoenix

Feb. 28: Austin

Mar. 2: Houston

Mar. 13: St. Paul, Minn.

Mar. 14: Milwaukee

Mar. 16: Cleveland

Mar. 21: Vancouver, B.C.

Mar. 22: Edmonton, Alberta

Apr. 9: Copenhagen

Apr. 10: Stockholm

April 11: Oslo

Apr. 14: London

Apr. 16: Paris

Apr. 17: Amsterdam

May 3: Montreal

May 4: Toronto

May 10: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

May 11: Atlanta

May 12: Nashville