IT’S THE high-profile, hot-spotlight job that just might be tougher to fill than Oscars host.

With Chief of Staff John F. Kelly announcing his White House exit — and with favored replacement Nick Ayers taking his name out of the running — President Trump is casting about for his third chief of staff.

The Washington Post writes that this is “a hard job with a herculean learning curve” — one that is “especially foreboding” even for Trump loyalists.

Here is how some political cartoonists are viewing the prospect of filling Kelly’s shoes.

Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):



Jack Ohman/Sacramento Bee/WPWG 2018 (by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2018 )

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):



R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call/CagleCartoons.com (by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com )

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):