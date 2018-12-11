IT’S THE high-profile, hot-spotlight job that just might be tougher to fill than Oscars host.
With Chief of Staff John F. Kelly announcing his White House exit — and with favored replacement Nick Ayers taking his name out of the running — President Trump is casting about for his third chief of staff.
The Washington Post writes that this is “a hard job with a herculean learning curve” — one that is “especially foreboding” even for Trump loyalists.
Here is how some political cartoonists are viewing the prospect of filling Kelly’s shoes.
Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):
R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):
Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):