

From left, Justin Theroux, Mimi Leder, Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer and Daniel Stiepleman attend the screening of the film "On the Basis of Sex" at the National Archives on Dec. 11. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Did Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg kind of . . . check out actor Armie Hammer while he was researching his part as her husband in the biopic “On the Basis of Sex?”

That’s what the film’s star, Felicity Jones, more than implied while walking the red carpet at Tuesday night’s screening at the National Archives. Jones, who morphed her own British accent into the SCOTUS-sitter’s distinct Brooklyn patois onscreen, noticed Ginsburg’s reaction to her co-star when the pair met her in her chambers. Jones spoke of Ginsburg as a living legend and “national treasure” but felt a distinctly more down-to-earth vibe when the 85-year-old caught sight of the man playing her late spouse, Marty Ginsburg. “What was lovely was to see her eyes light up when she met Armie Hammer,” Jones said with a laugh. “I knew in that moment that she was a human being.”

(On the matter of the tall, blue-eyed “Call Me By Your Name” star, we should note that the justice’s opinion would be in the majority for a change.)

Jones said that it seemed that Hammer reminded Ginsburg of her beloved husband. Their marriage “was such a key relationship to her that allowed her to achieve all that she achieved in the world,” Jones added.

A few moments later, we caught up with Hammer, who laughed, too, at the idea that Ginsburg had scoped him out. “I was probably too nervous to notice anything,” he said of their meeting.

“On the Basis of Sex,” which hits theaters Christmas Day, was penned by Daniel Stiepleman, Ginsburg’s nephew. Stiepleman also walked the red carpet, and confessed that waiting for his “bubbe’s” verdict on the movie was “the most terrifying moment of my life.” But it seems Thanksgiving dinners won’t be awkward from now on: “Luckily, she loved it — at least that’s what she told me.”

Ginsburg herself was in the house for the screening, among a very Washington audience that included a good chunk of the D.C. bar and a gaggle of female lawmakers, including Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and Pennsylvania Democratic Reps. Mary Scanlon and Susan Wild.

And while the film was ostensibly the night’s draw, it was its subject — the justice turned pop culture icon — whom everyone seemed most interested in. Audience members could practically hear a sigh of relief when Ginsburg informed interviewer Nina Totenberg in a Q&A before the screening that despite a recent fall in which she cracked a few ribs, she’s back to her usual routine: “I’m feeling just fine and I’m meeting my personal trainer tomorrow.”