POLITICALLY, President Trump is drawing a wall in the sand.

Trump said in the Oval Office this week that he wants his funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall — so much so that he’d be “proud” to let funding lapse for dozens of government agencies, as The Washington Post reports.

Not everyone in his party, though, shares such enthusiasm for a partial shutdown in the name of border security.

Meanwhile, here is how cartoonists are depicting the prospect of a government shuttering for the holidays:

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World)



Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):



Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



Nick Anderson (WPWG):



