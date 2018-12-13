by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2018 (by R.J. Matson / CQ Roll Call / CagleCartoons.com 2018 ) Michael Cavna
POLITICALLY, President Trump is drawing a wall in the sand.
Trump said in the Oval Office this week that he wants his funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall — so much so that he’d be “proud” to let funding lapse for dozens of government agencies, as The Washington Post reports.
Not everyone in his party, though, shares such enthusiasm for a partial shutdown in the name of border security.
Meanwhile, here is how cartoonists are depicting the prospect of a government shuttering for the holidays:
Bruce Plante (Tulsa World)
Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):
Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):
Nick Anderson (WPWG):
