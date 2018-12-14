“Once Upon a Deadpool,” the Fox franchise’s PG-13 regifting of “Deadpool 2” now in theaters, salutes two legendary writers who died within days of each other last month.

One of them, Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee, receives a touching and artful post-credits sequence. The other, screenwriter William Goldman, gets a more oblique type of tribute — yet one that resonates with just as much respect.

As a re-cut version of the R-rated summer sequel “Deadpool 2,” the tamer holiday offering “Once Upon a Deadpool” adds a smattering of scenes — and excises some of the bloodiest violence. (It’s a tack that might become standard practice when Disney finalizes its acquisition of Fox’s superhero properties.)

“Once Upon a Deadpool” beefs itself back up by borrowing the frame story from the eminently quotable ‘80s film “The Princess Bride,” which is adapted from Goldman’s novel.

In the “Princess Bride” movie, you’ll recall, Peter Falk’s storyteller is reading to the grandson played by Fred Savage. Now, “Once Upon a Deadpool,” has re-created the “Princess Bride” bedroom to a T, if not a T-shirt — a stubble-faced (and hilarious) Savage, now in his 40s, wears the same Bears jersey he did as a child. Only this time, it’s more than the story holding the poor “grandson” captive — it’s Ryan Reynolds’s crime-fighter as his new bedside reader.

In this iteration, the main “Deadpool 2” story isn’t the only part laced with self-referential winks. Now, the frame story also feels like a funhouse of meta-humor — as if Deadpool is staring at a fifth-wall mirror while breaking the fourth wall.

Helping to keep things moving briskly is the fact that PG-13 “Deadpool” presumes you’ve seen R-rated “Deadpool 2” — and so the new movie refuses to reexplain every last plot point here.

The content in this version feels a little “cleaner,” sure — but also leaner, like a quicker comedy beast.

And “Once Upon a Deadpool’s” sure-footedness with meta-gags proves effective when it nimbly mocks not just itself but also the entire squishy nature of film ratings.

In PG-13 “Deadpool,” some members of X-Force are still shown dying violent deaths as they parachute toward a moving target. Once upon a time, such scenes of splatter might have merited a harder rating. Yet Deadpool — hand on the “bleep” button — keeps toying with the silly idea that tossed-off expletives are far more harmful to younger ears than images of projectile gore.

It’s this level of playful inventiveness that effectively answers the question: Should you make time to see “Once Upon a Deadpool” in the theater? The easy verdict is: If you were fairly engaged by “Deadpool 2,” then Savage has just the twisted story to share with you this time.

Besides, could Reynolds and Savage possibly be unfunny together, given their crack timing for comebacks? Inconceivable.