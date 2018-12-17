

Jonathan Cheban attends an event on Dec. 11 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DailyMail.com) (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Hey isn’t that . . . Jonathan Cheban at Filomena Ristorante and Farmers & Distillers?

Cheban, a.k.a. Kim Kardashian’s bestie and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” regular, hit the two Washington eateries on Friday. The former publicist turned reality persona turned his personal Instagram account into a page for foodies in 2017. Under the alias “Foodgod,” he has documented his elaborate meals across the globe.

Cheban shared a post on the social media outlet of himself at the Chinatown-area joint Farmers & Distillers holding four ice cream cones. “I couldn’t decide which flavor so I got all 4 🍦!!," he captioned it. “Anyone else have a hard time deciding??” He later stopped by Georgetown’s Italian hotspot Filomena, where he shared a video of a woman making pasta in the front window.

It turns out Cheban was in D.C. to do more than take pictures of his food: According to his publicist, he had a meeting with a local organization about a potential food program for the needy. While she played rather coy on the details, she did mention its proposed name: Foodgod 2019. Seems like Cheban is following in the footsteps of his famous bestie and her sister Kourtney, who paid visits to the nation’s capital this year to advocate for prison reform and cosmetics safety, respectively.