

Les Moonves. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Les Moonves, the once-powerful head of CBS, will not receive any severance payment in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, the CBS Board of Directors announced Monday.

The network made the announcement after the completion of a company investigation that found Moonves was guilty of “willful and material malfeasance” and a failure to comply with the investigation. He was set to receive up to $120 million as part of his severance package.

Moonves resigned in September, days after a scathing expose in the New Yorker in which several women accused him of sexual assault. Moonves has denied wrongdoing, saying that “untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

Moonves’s lawyer, Andrew J. Levander, said in a statement that the “conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit. Consistent with the pattern of leaks that have permeated this ‘process,’ the press was informed of these baseless conclusions before Mr. Moonves, further damaging his name, reputation, career and legacy. Mr. Moonves vehemently denies any non-consensual sexual relations and cooperated extensively and fully with investigators.”

The company investigation “also concluded that harassment and retaliation are not pervasive at CBS,” the board of directors said in a statement.