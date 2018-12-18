

The Batman book Detective Comics No. 1000 will arrive next March. (DC Comics)

AN IMPRESSIVE league of all-star creators is responding to the Bat-Signal to mark next year’s 80th birthday of the Caped Crusader.

Batman was born in the spring of 1939, sprung from the mind of Bob Kane and the genius of Bill Finger, and made his debut on the cover of Detective Comics No. 27. “The Batman” quickly sat alongside Superman as DC’s biggest superheroes, and the stable of Batman contributors soon included the great Jerry Robinson.

Now, DC is announcing that some of the best contemporary talent around will be featured in Detective Comics No. 1000, which will be published next March.

The forthcoming book’s wraparound cover will be by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair; a new Arkham Knight story arc will be launched by Peter J. Tomasi and Doug Mahnke; and Jason Fabok is creating a two-page Batman universe spread.

The host of contributors will include legendary Batman artist Neal Adams, Gotham writers Tom Snyder and Scott Snyder and recent DC hire Brian Michael Bendis, as well as Greg Capullo, Becky Cloonan, Tony Daniel, Paul Dini, Warren Ellis, Geoff Johns, Kelley Jones, Joelle Jones and Kevin Smith.

Batman and his rogues’ gallery of villains remain an ever-replenishing source of comic and screen creativity for each generation, and his 80th birthday is sure to become a months-long event.

Ever since Tim Burton’s 1989 film drew inspiration from the Frank Miller-penned Dark Knight saga, the Batman cinematic franchise has grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide. And a top-condition issue of Detective Comics No. 27 has sold for seven figures at auction.