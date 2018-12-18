

Actress Rosario Dawson on Dec. 6 in New York City. (Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Forevermark Diamonds)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Rosario Dawson, walking into Arepa Zone for lunch Tuesday?

The actress was spotted making an afternoon stop at the 14th Street Venezuelan joint. Dawson turned heads as she entered the premises, despite being dressed in head-to-toe black, including a long coat and a newsboy cap.

“Hey @rosariodawson - did I just pass you on L street in DC? If so, your hat game is killing it,” a passerby tweeted.

The “Rent” star was lunching with an unidentified woman.

We were unable to confirm why Dawson is in town, but she frequently visits Washington for work with the organization that she co-founded, Voto Latino.