

Christmas trees line the hall of the White House's Cross Hall. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The White House might not have invited the enemy of the people (a.k.a. the White House press corps) over for the traditional annual holiday party — but there’s still plenty of Christmas cheer flowing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The president and first lady attended two receptions Monday night, where guests included conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh; Wisconsin governor Scott Walker; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie; Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle; outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly; prominent Trump supporters Diamond and Silk; and the usual crowd of Cabinet secretaries and White House aides.

Had a wonderful time at the White House Christmas party. pic.twitter.com/QmdEStzqCw — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 18, 2018

A good time seemed to be had by all: Walker and Christie selfied together. “Hanging out with my pal Chris Christie at the White House!” Walker captioned the shot on Twitter. And former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka posed with pals in front of a portrait of President Reagan. “Amazing CHRISTmas party,” he tweeted along with the photo.

Amazing CHRISTmas party with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at the @WhiteHouse tonight.



Bumped into the best people!

More to follow.

(Tried to tag you @Harlan!) pic.twitter.com/kRgNA9135P — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 18, 2018

According to his public schedule, the president and first lady have hit no fewer than seven soirees in the last week, including the annual Congressional Ball on Saturday. The official partying got rolling even earlier this month as the White House started rolling out the cookies and punch, with parties starting almost as soon as the halls were decked. Attendees have included plenty of the usual Washington types, plus staff and Secret Service members and military families, but there have also been some other notable faces: D.C. United star Wayne Rooney and his family posed for pix with the Trumps' 12-year-old son, Barron Trump, who is an avid soccer fan and player.

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain and his wife, Trump’s “faith adviser” Paula White, were excited on Twitter about their visit last week. As was Melania Trump’s makeup artist Nicole Bryl, who shared videos documenting the military band and festive decor at the fete she attended. New York interior designer Tham Kannalikham, who the Trumps picked to redesign the private quarters of the White House residence, also posed with Bryl at the party.

Loved our time at the White House this year where we were blessed to be invited to the annual Christmas Party. @Paula_White #friendsandfellowship pic.twitter.com/pmt8Xme0mX — Jonathan Cain (@TheJonathanCain) December 14, 2018

Guest performers included pianist Stephen Limbaugh III — yeah, that Limbaugh (his father is a Bush-appointed federal judge who is the cousin of Rush) — who tickled the ivories for partygoers on Dec. 11.