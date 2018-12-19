

PRESIDENT TRUMP has signed an executive order to make next Monday — Christmas Eve — a holiday for federal workers, as The Washington Post reported.

Not everyone, though, is seeing all the president’s actions this holiday season as quite so merry, mirthful and giving.

Here is how some political cartoonists are depicting a Trump Christmas:

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



Dave Granlund/Cagle Cartoons 2018

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018

John Darkow (Columbia Missourian):



John Darkow/Columbia Missourian/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):



Christopher Weyant/Boston Globe/CagleCartoons.com 2018

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):



R.J. Matson/CQ Roll Call/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



Lisa Benson/WPWG 2018

