

Benicio Del Toro in "Escape at Dannemora." (Christopher Saunders/Showtime via AP)

Ben Stiller probably isn’t the first person who comes to mind when considering gritty, true-crime television shows. The actor is better known for starring in comedies like “Meet the Parents” and “Zoolander.” His work behind the camera usually skews lighter as well, from the satirical “Tropic Thunder” to the life-affirming “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

So longtime fans might be surprised by his newest directing challenge — Showtime’s seven-episode limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” which began in late November and wraps up with a one hour and forty minute finale on Sunday.

The show stars Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano as Richard Matt and David Sweat, convicted murderers who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Upstate New York in 2015. They pulled it off with the help of prison employee Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette).

Shot naturalistically, like a 1970s crime thriller, and chugging along at an incredibly deliberate pace — some might say “slow,” but that doesn’t quite do the show justice — it’s wholly unlike Stiller’s usual fare.

He told The Washington Post in a phone interview that “a combination of things” drew him to the story. “The idea of this place, and how the prison-break aspect of it was connected with this personal relationship that seemed very hard to believe, and the idea that all of this could happen in this day and age — there’s something really, really intriguing about that,” he said. “And from a visceral filmmaking level, it excited me.”

“The physical environment and the culture there and the age of the place: I think there’s something about it that is a metaphor for our outdated prison systems,” Stiller added.

The show is particularly interested in process, and the bulk of its run time is dedicated to the incremental steps Matt and Sweat take in planning and executing the breakout. There is no action sequence, no big bust-out. Just a slow, steady execution of a plan.

Stiller approached the story with a documentarian’s eye for detail, favoring reality over prison-break tropes. This leads to some of the show’s more interesting moments, such as when Sweat moves to a new cell and uses a match book to create a smoke bomb as a means to drive out cockroaches, or when the audience learns the true value of ground beef in prison.

“For me, what was most interesting was . . . the reality of what happened in daily life,” Stiller said. When he visited the prison and began speaking with prisoners, Stiller found himself asking questions he hadn’t previously considered.

“How do you make coffee in your cell? How do you smoke pot and get away with it? How do you get rid of cockroaches in your cell?” he said. “The answers to questions like that [were most interesting to me]. These things really show you why these guys wouldn’t want to be there. That day-to-day reality stuff was important.”

This attention to detail also gives the show a true sense of place, not just within the prison itself but the town. It’s no accident the show is titled “Escape at Dannemora” and not “Escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility.” Using Mitchell as a focal point, the series delves into the place that, for all intents and purposes, is an industry town, only its industry is incarceration.

Dannemora is a hamlet of less than 4,000 people, situated in the mountains at the northern border, about 75 miles south of Montreal. It’s as beautiful as it is isolated.

“When you get up there and you see this place, there’s something very sad about it and something very daunting about this huge fortress in the middle of the Adirondacks,” Stiller said of his first visit. And the people who live outside the prison walls “are kind of living in their own world there.”

“When we first saw the wall of the prison, I was taken with how there was literally nothing else around it except trees and some houses. That was it. There were no restaurants. There was no town square or center. There’s literally no town there, just like a highway that goes through,” he added.

Stiller said he wanted the audience to have that same surprise and to explore a world that most Americans were only familiar with from a few news headlines.

“I kept going back to finding the interesting stuff you wouldn’t expect and you wouldn’t necessarily think would be real,” he said. “I still can’t answer exactly what it was about this story that made me want to tell it. I just knew that there was something there that people would connect with.”