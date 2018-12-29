

A blindfolded Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, saves her son from drowning in “Bird Box.” (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

So . . . “Bird Box.”

If you’ve seen it, you’re aware of the multitudes that brief statement contains. If you haven’t, let us shed some light: “Bird Box” is the Netflix movie that has taken over social media via memes about its blindfolded characters who attempt to navigate a post-apocalyptic world where simply opening your eyes outdoors somehow drives you into a suicidal state.

It has earned comparisons to “A Quiet Place,” another recent thriller that features an unfortunately timed pregnancy and parents protecting two young children, but whose horror deals with sound instead of sight. It made someone refer to star Sandra Bullock as the “lady from ‘Bird Box,’” causing everyone who would instead refer to her as the lady from “Speed” (and, you know, everything else) to feel like a fossil.

Finally, it is the movie Netflix claimed on Friday had been watched by approximately 45 million accounts since its Dec. 21 debut — the best first seven days ever for a film released on the platform.

This claim attracted some side-eyeing from those familiar with Netflix’s general behavior in this realm. The company rarely reveals viewership statistics for its content and is not independently monitored by a third-party, such as Nielsen (though the measurement company has attempted to do so in the past). Nobody else can verify Netflix’s claims, nor do they know exactly what “watched” means in this context.

As Business Insider pointed out, it doesn’t necessarily mean all those accounts wound up finishing “Bird Box.” Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, presented a handful of additional questions on Twitter:

So many questions:



1. Best by how much?

2. How does that compare with % of possible Netflix accounts?

3. Distribution by country?

4. How many watched all of it?

5. Estimate of people who watched it per account?

6. How many accounts watched it, in full, more than once? https://t.co/XSiG6jAHdO — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 28, 2018

It is also worth wondering whether such statistics can influence the filmmaker’s career, given that they can’t be backed up. As Hollywood Reporter film editor Rebecca Keegan asked on Twitter, will this data help director Susanne Bier book future projects? Will traditional studios trust and value it?

A Netflix representative declined to comment beyond the original tweet.

In some cases, but certainly not all, a question about the film’s merit seems to underlie the skepticism: Why was “Bird Box,” which received lukewarm reviews, the Netflix film to break such a record? We’ll leave the quality assessment up to you, but we do have some theories as to what may have attracted viewers.

First, the premise: It’s been a solid few years for horror films, and the idea of invisible creatures causing unpredictable behavior seems promising.

Second, everyone loves to root for Bullock, who plays Malorie, a cynical pregnant woman who evolves into a fierce mother and must, among other things, navigate a turbulent river while blindfolded. The title comes from the box of birds she and her young children bring onto their boat. (The animals can sense when the evil creatures are close.)

Third, a hodgepodge of talented actors fill out the cast: John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Tom Hollander, Lil Rel Howery, BD Wong, Danielle Macdonald, Jacki Weaver and Trevante Rhodes.

Or maybe it was all the jokes and memes — they are good publicity, after all. Let us revisit some of them.

No one can convince me bird box is a real movie and not some weird start up that delivers birds to your house or something — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) December 27, 2018

the entities whenever someone opens their eyes #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/mgdv4HS6pI — hnnnnnnnnn (@20nomteen) December 26, 2018

The creatures outside the car while they were driving to the grocery store#BirdBox

pic.twitter.com/mDWzBVH5aC — RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018

Bird box, Hush, and a Quiet Place be like pic.twitter.com/M64Pr09yS7 — tmtm (@he_tmtm) December 27, 2018

Malorie after rowing down the river for 42 hours #birdbox pic.twitter.com/eH4buHAdcV — cam 🥳 (@cameron_jewel24) December 26, 2018

Me trying to piece together the plot of #Birdbox after only seeing memes. pic.twitter.com/q593qzMEch — Ben Noel (@BenNoel20) December 29, 2018

Read more:

Opening your eyes can be deadly in this oddly dull horror film starring Sandra Bullock

‘A Quiet Place’: What you might actually hear during John Krasinski’s nearly silent thriller