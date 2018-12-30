

The greatest living cartoonist no longer swallows up the Manhattan streets with a long, confident stride. He moved out of his city to escape that painful reminder of physical decline some years back. Yet out on Long Island, in his studio, he has found the fountain pen of youth.

Jules Feiffer, who will turn 90 next month, has been at the professional drawing board for nearly 75 years, yet only now — fresh brush pen in hand — is he doing the most textured political commentary of his storied career.

Feiffer draws like a man who has seen it all. And amid the latest headlines of border-wall battles and stoked anti-immigrant rhetoric, Feiffer the gimlet-eyed cartooning gumshoe has expertly reflected the zeitgeist again, by finding inspiration in the cinematic noir and adventure comics that first fired his imagination.

In the late ‘30s, as the storm clouds of World War II gathered, this Bronx-born son of Polish Jewish immigrants was reading the rise of Superman — the Krypton-to-Kansas immigrant that had been recently created by a pair of Jewish teenagers in Cleveland. So in the mind of Feiffer, picking up a brush to champion hope over hate is baked into the very tradition and soul of American superhero comics.

Yet in their moral complexity, the latest lines of Feiffer are trafficking in rougher stuff. Superman might have claimed to fight for truth, justice and the American way, but with this year’s novel “The Ghost Script” — set against the 1950s strong-arming of the House Un-American Activities Committee — Feiffer seeks to hold up a bent magnifying glass to the true ways of the United States.

“The Ghost Script” completes the author’s deftly threaded graphic noir trilogy of multigenerational intrigue, following on the stiletto heels of “Kill My Mother” (2014) and “Cousin Joseph” (2016). And the sweep of this hard-boiled Southland saga resonates with current relevance that can often be distilled down to a chilling refrain: It’s the outsider’s fault!

In “The Ghost Script” — the title refers to a MacGuffin of a potentially incendiary blacklist-era screenplay — stoked fear is the spark and political deceit is the true powder keg, as the worlds of government and prostitution and movie studio power collide in a knot of lies as flammable as nitrate film. (Key characters include the private eye Archie Goldman, who unearths mysteries buried deep in history, in a milieu populated by Communist screenwriters, investigators and a starlet turned harlot.)

And with this satire-cloaked-as-noir epic in a fictional trilogy that wrestles with anti-immigrant scapegoating, the timing of Feiffer’s finest lines is uncanny. When “The Ghost Script” arrived this summer, so did the news reports of migrant children being kept in small, fenced enclosures, separated from their asylum-seeking parents along the U.S.-Mexico border. “Ghost Script” delves, too, into the Red Scare that summons memories of Roy Cohn, the infamous lawyer turned American political through-line who served as Sen. Joe McCarthy’s chief counsel during the 1954 “witch hunt” hearings two decades before mentoring a young Donald Trump.

Through the jaundiced eye of Feiffer, tactical fearmongering by Trump’s White House descends from a long line of national ancestors. Political persecution is eternal in U.S. history, as is the art of American self-deception and rationalization that travels with it.

Feiffer has worked in the artistic shadows of crime adventure stories since the mid-'40s — the time of Trump’s birth — when the teenager joined the legendary Will Eisner’s studio to work on the popular newspaper comic “The Spirit.” He wasn’t a great artist, but he had a way with the drama of unmasking deceit.

An early ‘50s Army stint turned Feiffer into a satirist — everything from the military to McCarthyism seemed to be about mind control, he reasoned. And by the time he began a Pulitzer Prize-winning, four-decade cartooning career at the Village Voice in the mid-'50s, he was primed to satirize everyone along the political spectrum, including his fellow New York liberals.

What beats at the heart of Feiffer’s best work is his piercing ability to strip away the coded language of lies — all the misdirection and prevarication and knowing miscommunication that is intended to provide political cover from the truth. In his view, America is built on centuries of official lies, and when we stray from the ideals of our greatest political documents, they can feel as foreign as a ghost script.

The noir of Feiffer illuminates how we are haunted by such ghost tales we forever tell ourselves to avert harsh truths.

And now with “The Ghost Script,” you can feel Feiffer finally achieving the sublime visual dexterity to match the heights of his storytelling prowess. His novel of crime and banishment is necessarily dense, yet the long, sinewy line work is elegantly efficient in its kinetic kick.

Like the gears of a vintage timepiece, Jules Feiffer’s professional gifts and personal insights and experience are all beautifully meshed in sync. The newest truthful result is a masterwork that is timeless.