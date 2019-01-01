

President Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 11, 2018. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Here we are on a holiday, shuffling to the giant “days since Kanye West has tweeted about his political ambitions” board and resetting the count to zero.

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Is Kanye running for president? Who knows, man? But right now, he’s certainly marinating on Twitter in the idea that he could. Interspersed in his New Year’s Day tweetstorm were several retweets of fans promising to campaign for him or support him if he did. West also tweeted that he was going to be on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, so it’s possible we’ll hear the longform version of his political ambitions soon.

West’s tweets have been turned into content ever since he joined Twitter in 2010. But 2018 was a banner year for the phenomenon, as it appeared that West had red-pilled himself on some of the Trump Internet’s biggest personalities.

“I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” West tweeted last April. Owens, a then-relatively obscure Trump Internet figure, has built a career as a conservative pundit who argues that the only reason black people vote for Democrats is because they’ve been brainwashed by liberals and the media. That tweet set off a real-time Twitter journey, where West tweeted clips from several Periscope videos by Dilbert creator and pro-Trump Internet celebrity Scott Adams. In May, West suggested that slavery was a “choice” during an interview with TMZ.

West’s affinity for Trump predates his MAGA hat-wearing days. In November 2016, West said he didn’t vote for president, but if he did, he would have voted for Trump.

He’s still with Trump in 2019.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

West also made a couple apparent references to the theory that Democrats have brainwashed black people, and promised to perform with the MAGA hat on again in the future.

They will not program me — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

(A deleted version of the tweet above included the additional line, “That’s real racism.")

In October, West met with Trump in the Oval Office, during which he gave a 10-minute monologue about his beliefs. He announced that he was done with politics later that month. “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he tweeted. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

The tweet followed Owens’s announcement that West had designed the logo for “Blexit,” her campaign urging black voters to leave the Democratic Party.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it,” West tweeted.

West has been active on Twitter since then, most recently going after Drake on New Year’s Eve because, as far as we can tell, Drake followed his wife on Instagram.

“I love Drake,” West tweeted in 2019.