What a year, right? Was it really just 52 weeks? 12 months? 365 days? It felt like a lifetime, at least by news cycle standards. Almost too much happened — midterms, investigations, firings, hirings, splits, weddings, babies and books (so many books) — and now, here we are again with another round of fresh headlines on the horizon. Predicting the future is a tricky exercise (especially in a world where reality stars are now real movers and shakers), but we’re going to try anyway.



Outgoing White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Breakout book

2018 saw a flurry of Big Books that caused even bigger splashes, including titles such as Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” Omarosa’s “Unhinged” and Michelle Obama’s record-busting “Becoming,” to name a few. Forget going platinum: the Washington success barometer is “get published.” So who’s up next on 2019′s rock star bookshelf? We think John F. Kelly, President Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff — which is saying a whole heck of a lot — has many stories to tell. The man played an outsize role in other people’s books, from calling the president an “idiot” (according to Wolff) to giving Omarosa the boot (according to Omarosa), so it’s high time he controlled his own narrative. And the public is waiting.



From left, Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.), Cleo Wade and DeRay Mckesson speak at an event at Eaton DC on Dec. 12, 2018. (Desiree Venn Frederic for Eaton DC)

The #goals relationship

Remember Ariana and Pete? Priyanka and Nick? Don Jr. and Kimberly? There is never a shortage of random romantic pairings to pick apart. With a presidential election looming, 2019 will probably be the year when Cory Booker, 49, and Cleo Wade, 29, make it or break it. Booker, the junior Democratic Senator from New York, is an unofficially official contender for the race to the White House, and Cleo, an Instagram poet and author, is wildly popular with millennials. If the couple (and we’re pretty sure they’re a couple) decide to take the leap this year, it’ll be a power move that dominates headlines.

Kendall Jenner attends the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 10. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The reality star turned advocate

In 2018, Kim Kardashian got a presidential pardon and prison reform pushed through Congress. That was a few months after older sister Kourtney Kardashian came to Washington to help boost cosmetic safety laws. Who will be the next member of the Kardashian clan to bring reality-TV cameras to the nation’s capital? We’re going with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel sister, who opened up on the show in February about her struggle with anxiety, saying that her panic attacks were hindering her career. Several big names — Carson Daly, Kristen Bell, Michael Phelps — have been outspoken about anxiety disorders over the past 12 months. We smell an A-list delegation and a news conference brewing.



Special advisers to the president Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The big resignation

The White House is a lot like the “Big Brother” house. Who’s getting the ax — er, gracefully resigning next is a top-of-mind question that could score points in Vegas. Our money (we do not gamble) is on special advisers to the president Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. While they’re the rare staffers to have embraced Washington (actually going somewhere besides the Trump International Hotel for dinner), the city hasn’t exactly returned the favor. Though loyalists who have at least photogenically weathered the Trump storm, Ivanka and Jared just might be at the end of their collective ropes.



Singer Ariana Grande. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The celebrity endorsement everyone’s waiting for

2018 saw an onslaught of A-lister advocacy. Even Tay Tay (that would be formerly politically reticent superstar Taylor Swift) threw caution to the wind and announced who she was backing in the midterm elections. It was a big deal — and then, well, her candidates lost. So which surprise famous person will be an early Hollywood surrogate for 2019? Kim Kardashian is basically a Washingtonian now. But what about Ariana Grande? (The “Thank U, Next” campaign slogans alone? We mean, c’mon.) And not to mention, in the music video for that wildly popular single, the pop star, pretending to be iconic law student Elle Woods, can be seen reading from the legal tome “Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy.”

The next big Hollywood adaptation

There were sooo many “ripped from the headlines” movies in theaters or in development last year — “Vice,” “On the Basis of Sex,” “The Front-runner,” those Roger Ailes projects. There’s no doubt that 2019 will have its own movie moment. And while the 2016 presidential election wasn’t all that long ago, we think a behind-the-scenes look at how it all went down would be a smart move. Alec Baldwin and the entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” are probably writing the script as we speak.



Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Kanye West’s new BFF

Oh, Kanye. The rapper’s relationship with Trump, from the MAGA hat and that SNL rant to his wildly off-script cameo in the Oval has been dissected endlessly. West is probably the one celebrity no politician wants at their rally. But the hip-hop icon still has his opinions, and his wife, Kim, is a bona fide policymaker now, so Ye ain’t going away. A great target for West’s tweetstorms? Andrew Gillum. The rising political star and former mayor of Tallahassee is a fellow Gen Xer who is trying to buck the system. Diddy and DJ Khaled already love him so why not Ye?

Who’s doing an arena tour?

Michelle Obama basically rewrote the book on book tours last year. Those hologram boots alone. But someone else has to take the crown, right? Former Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens and former House speaker John A. Boehner both have memoirs on the horizon, but we’re guessing they won’t be filling up stadiums. But what about former president George W. Bush who, 10 years removed from the White House, has become something of a pop culture figure with his mint candies and modern paintings? Okay . . . maybe this is a stretch. Mrs. O will probably be wearing that crown for the foreseeable future: her arena tour has been extended through May.