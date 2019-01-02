

Abby Huntsman and husband Jeffrey Livingston are expecting twins. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

Expecting: “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman and husband Jeffrey Livingston. The not-so-expected part? The couple will welcome twins, a boy and a girl, Huntsman announced on the ABC show Wednesday.

The impending arrival of a double delivery apparently so shocked the dad-to-be that he passed out in the doctor’s office upon hearing the news. After doctors abandoned her (feet in stirrups, natch) to tend to him and proffer him chocolates, Huntsman recalled, “I look over and I’m like, ‘Are you serious? You’re not delivering them!’”

The couple, who wed in 2016, have a 1-year-old daughter, Isabel. Huntsman’s father, Jon Huntsman, is the ambassador to Russia and previously was governor of Utah and a onetime Republican presidential candidate.

Meghan McCain, Huntsman’s bestie and fellow “View” co-host (and political progeny) delighted on-air that the secret she had been keeping was out in the open. “I love twin energy!” she gushed.