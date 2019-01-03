

Pat Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019. (by Pat Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

The choice by Mitt Romney, the incoming junior senator from Utah, to mix it up with President Trump this week has triggered heat, tweets and what The Washington Post’s Dan Balz calls “Washington’s nonstop speculative machinery.”

Romney wrote an op-ed in The Post that questioned Trump’s moral fitness for office, even as the former presidential nominee agreed with certain White House policies.

Trump’s retort: He was surprised Romney “acted so quickly” to criticize him, adding: “I think he’s going to end up being a team player. … We’ll see what happens.”

Will Romney be a force for bipartisanship, even as his own niece, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna (Romney) McDaniel, expresses “disappointment” with his attack on Trump?

[Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court debut, according to cartoonists]

Here’s how cartoonists are tackling the year’s first week in Washington:

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):



Bruce Plante / Tulsa World / CagleCartoons.com 2019 (Bruce Plante / Tulsa World / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

[Who dare enter Trump’s chief of staff role? These cartoons warn of the dangers of taking the job.]

Dave Whamond (Cagle Cartoons):