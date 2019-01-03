

Singer Tony Bennett waits for the first session of the 116th Congress to start at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . Crooner Tony Bennett in the House for the swearing-in of his longtime friend and soon-to-be Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

The 92-year-old musical legend turned heads in the halls of the Capitol as he approached Pelosi’s office, a spy tells us, wearing a Congress-spiffy suit and accompanied by a small group of friends. Later he was spotted among Pelosi’s guests in the speaker’s box above the House floor. Also on her guest list: fashion guru Tim Gunn and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead.



Tim Gunn, top left, sits next to the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart as Tony Bennett, bottom right, and his wife, Susan, attend the swearing-in of Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 3. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first rodeo for the “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” singer: He attended the California Dem’s first swearing-in as speaker back in 2007. (And yes, we’re on high alert for actor Richard Gere, another Pelosi pal who came to that ceremony.)

Bennett serenaded Pelosi with his famous ode to her district Wednesday night at an exclusive dinner at the Italian embassy with a guest list that included former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.