

Monte Wolverton/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by Monte Wolverton / CagleCartoons.com 2019 )

The shutdown showdown is showing no immediate signs of resolution.

President Trump said Friday he would keep the federal government shuttered for “months or even years” if he did not get his U.S.-Mexico border-wall funding, The Washington Post reported, citing congressional leaders.

Meanwhile, Vice President Pence was working to avert a swell of bipartisanship and a vote that would reopen the government without wall funding.

And as all this unfolds, national parks are going unsupervised, meaning the next big walls we see on federal land may be made of gathering garbage.

Amid this impasse, the country’s cartoonists are still at work and trying to leaven some aspects of the shutdown with pointed humor. Here are some eye-catching examples:

Pat Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune):



Pat Bagley/Salt Lake Tribune/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by Pat Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019 )

John Cole (Scranton Times Tribune):



John Cole/Scranton Times Tribune/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (by John Cole / Scranton Times Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2019 )

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



Kevin Siers/Charlotte Observer/CagleCartoons.com 2019 (Kevin Siers / Charlotte Observer / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):