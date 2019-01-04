Hey, isn’t that . . . Common grabbing some grub at Kith and Kin?

The rapper stopped by the Afro-Caribbean restaurant Thursday night around 8 p.m., before his 11 p.m. performance at the Hamilton. Pals such as ex-girlfriend and political commentator Angela Rye and photographer LaVan Anderson accompanied Common, who noshed on Brussels sprouts, according to a spy.

Common posted a rave review of the spot on his Instagram, describing it as “the most amazing meal.”

“Not only was the food amazing but the service and hospitality was high level,” he wrote in the photo caption. “The food was African and Carribean inspired and nothing like you’ve ever tasted. If you’re ever in D.C., do yourself and your spirit a favor and go check out @kithandkindc."

In the photo, Common has his arm draped around chef Kwame Onwuachi, known for his stint on the food competition show “Top Chef.”

Onwuachi posted the same photo on his Instagram account, thanking the rapper for stopping by.