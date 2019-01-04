

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Hey, isn’t that ... Tim Kaine at Pearl Street Warehouse?

The government may be in the midst of a shutdown, but the Democratic senator from Virginia isn’t letting the chaos get him down. Kaine was spotted taking in a band at the music venue on Thursday night.

Always one to seize an opportunity to bust out his harmonica, Kaine joined the performers onstage for a bit.

After his musical guest appearance, Kaine posed for photos with other concertgoers, according to a spy.