Hey, isn’t that ... Tim Kaine at Pearl Street Warehouse?
The government may be in the midst of a shutdown, but the Democratic senator from Virginia isn’t letting the chaos get him down. Kaine was spotted taking in a band at the music venue on Thursday night.
Always one to seize an opportunity to bust out his harmonica, Kaine joined the performers onstage for a bit.
After his musical guest appearance, Kaine posed for photos with other concertgoers, according to a spy.