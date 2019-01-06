

Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Awards season officially kicks off on Sunday night with the Golden Globes, also known as the show where everyone can (and typically does!) drink quite a bit. We already have many questions.

Will “A Star Is Born” dominate every drama category, as it has officially been deemed not-a-musical? Could “Green Book” and “Vice” overcome mediocre reviews to win lots of trophies? How will the best director winner (Alfonso Cuarón? Bradley Cooper?) set the stage for the Oscars? Will “The Americans” finally win best drama for its final season, or could newcomers “Killing Eve” or “Homecoming” take the crown?

The three-hour telecast, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC . . . provided the Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears playoff game doesn’t go into overtime. Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. on E! We’ll be updating everything you need to know here.

