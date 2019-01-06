

Golden Globe hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh pose with a trophy. (Trae Patton/NBC)

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday night, which means it was exactly one year ago that Oprah Winfrey gave a speech that convinced many that she was about to run for president. Winfrey later shot down these rumors, but still — what a moment.

Anyway, who knows what will happen this year? Here’s how to watch the show:

Where to watch on TV:

The Golden Globes airs Sunday, Jan. 6, on NBC at 8 p.m. (All times Eastern.)

Where to watch the show online:

If you have one of these cable providers, you can watch on NBC.com/live or via the NBC app in select markets. Or, find a live stream on DirecTV Now, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV in markets with a local NBC station.

What time the show is over:

About 11 p.m.

The hosts:

Former Golden Globe winner Andy Samberg (NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and current Golden Globe nominee Sandra Oh (BBC America’s “Killing Eve”) will take the stage.

Who’s going to win:

This is just a guess, but get ready to hear “And the award goes too . . . ‘A Star Is Born!’ " a lot on Sunday. The critical favorite has five nominations, which is tied with “Green Book” and “The Favourite.” Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” technically has the most nominations with six, but it has suffered some pretty negative reviews since its release. On the TV side, expect a tough fight between HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in the limited series category; the drama and comedy prizes are tougher to predict, though you should see Julia Roberts win for Amazon’s “Homecoming.” (Globes voters really love when movie stars do TV.)

Red carpet:

At 6 p.m., E! airs “Live From the Red Carpet: The Golden Globes,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. The Golden Globes has its own red carpet that you can watch here. NBC is skipping a red carpet special to air the Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears playoff game at 4:40 p.m., so here’s hoping it doesn’t go into overtime?

More about the Golden Globes:

