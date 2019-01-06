Tiffany Trump has made it official: She has a new boyfriend, people. The announcement went out not with engraved notices but with an Instagram pic of herself at the White House, arm-in-arm with Michael Boulos, a businessman from a wealthy family in Nigeria.

Rumors and tabloid reports speculated the 25-year-old second-year student at Georgetown University Law School was dating Boulos, but the photo of the couple, taken at a holiday party in front of a brightly decorated tree in the executive mansion’s Red Room — and blasted to her 1 million followers — is practically today’s version of confirmation.

A story in People magazine says the two were introduced in the summer at actress Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece.

Boulos hails from a Lebanese family that owns several businesses in Nigeria, according to reports, which means he fits in with the globe-trotting, glam crowd that Trump typically runs with, at least according to her glossy Insta-feed.

His Instagram account identifies him as having attended the City, University of London and working in “Project Management Finance and Risk.”

A representative for Tiffany Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One good omen for the cute couple? They got the social-media-era equivalent of a blessing when Tiffany Trump’s mom, President Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, was among the tens of thousands who “liked” their debut pic.