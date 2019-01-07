

Anthony Scaramucci, right, and his wife Deidre Ball attend the Golden Globes on Jan. 6. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Plenty of stars and Hollywood denizens walked the red carpet for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards — and then there was the head-scratching appearance of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, looking camera-ready, with wife Deirdre Ball at his side.

The Mooch told reporters that it was his birthday, but otherwise left Globe-watchers wondering: Was he angling for a film deal? Planning some new media venture?

Nope, his rep Howard Bragman says, he was just having a nice, normal good time (albeit in black tie). The blink-and-you-missed him aide to President Trump had given a speech in Los Angeles a few weeks prior, explained Bragman, when a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association approached him and asked if he’d like to attend the glittery ceremony.

The answer, of course, was yes (who turns down the opportunity to see half of IMDb getting tipsy, in person?).

“He had no real purpose there,” Bragman says. And although the Mooch is apparently a film fan — his La-La Land dabbling includes a co-executive producer credit for the 2018 HBO biopic “Paterno” — he isn’t exactly up on the current scene, he added. It seems Scaramucci has had other things on his plate, focusing lately less on media and more on his investment firm SkyBridge Capital — and his young children.

“He said he hadn’t really watched any of the movies,” his publicist says. “He was like ‘I’ve watched ‘Frozen’ like 48 times with my kids.'”