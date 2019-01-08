

Jimmy Kimmel on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." (Randy Holmes/ABC) (Eric McCandless)

Jimmy Kimmel is putting his money where his mouth is.

The comedian and frequent critic of President Trump announced Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he will put one federal employee to work on his show every day until the government shutdown ends.

“I wanted to do our part to pitch in,” Kimmel said on his late-night talk show.

The comedian then introduced his Hollywood studio audience to John Kostelnik, a law enforcement officer at California’s Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville. Kostelnik walked onto the sleek set wearing what appeared to be his work uniform and later assured the crowd that someone was, in fact, watching the prisons.

“Do you object to being used as a pawn in this fight over a wall?” Kimmel answered.

“Absolutely,” answered Kostelnik, who is also the president of his local prison employee union and has been vocal about the hazards of staffing cuts.

So what could a prison guard do on a talk show? Could he play an instrument perhaps? No? Well, here’s a tambourine anyway.

Kimmel sent the newly minted musician over to the show’s band with just one mandate: “Really go wild.”

“That’s called solving problems, folks,” concluded Kimmel, who has committed to hiring more of the nearly 800,000 federal employees whose paychecks are affected by the shutdown.